‘Someone must be sued’: Moira dela Torre’s camp to press charges against ‘maligner’

The camp of singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre appeared set on filing charges against a songwriter who supposedly maligned her client after posting “lies” and “pinning” such post on Facebook.

Lawyer Joji Villanueva Alonso, who is also a film and TV producer, also took to Facebook to announce that she advised an unnamed showbiz client to “focus on the more important issue,” that is, to file a case against another person who was allegedly spreading lies about her client.

“I have been advising a celebrity client not to pursue legal action against her estranged husband, despite strong grounds against him, and instead focus on the more important issue – where a Petition is set to be filed. Then today, someone writes a story filled with lies and decides to make it a ‘pinned post,’ with no intention other than discrediting and maligning said client,” the lawyer said.

Alonso further said that while he personally believed in “forging peaceful co-existence, this is not one we will let pass.”

“This someone must be sued and take accountability,” she said.

While Alonso did not name who her client was, nor the maligner she was pertaining to, her Facebook post was shared by Cornerstone Entertainment vice president Jeff Vadillo, while Lolito Go, a songwriter who had earlier accused Dela Torre of being the “oppressor” in her marriage with Jason Hernandez, felt compelled to respond to insinuations by the lawyer.

Vadillo, on Facebook, shared a screenshot of Alonso’s post and tagged the lawyer, saying his comments was meant to protect not just his business interests, but also dela Torre’s who he considers a “sister in heart.”

“Lahat naman sa industry na ‘to may business interest, given na yan. But this is more than just business. It’s about protecting a woman (my sister in heart) whose professional integrity — which she built through years and years of hard work and talent — is questioned and maligned through sheer word play,” he said.

Lolito responds to Moira’s camp

Go earlier said that Dela Torre has “a dark side unknown to many” in a lengthy Facebook post last May 28, and that her estranged, Hernandez, was the one’s who’s “willing to do his part” to restore their marriage.

Responding to Alonso’s post, Go appeared not bothered by the charges being readied, pointing out that someone getting sued doesn’t “automatically mean they’re wrong.”

“When someone is getting sued, it doesn’t automatically mean they’re getting locked up. Anyone can sue. And I am not someone you can intimidate by legal actions. I am willing to face the music,” he said, without addressing Alonso directly.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Go said his lengthy Facebook post wasn’t meant to “discredit” the “Tadhana” hitmaker, as he merely opened up about her songwriting abilities, alleged ghostwriting issues, and her previous collaborations with Hernandez.

On Vadillo’s defense of dela Torre, Go said that the company should take notice of the “red flags” all over the “Paubaya” singer, even though the singer was Cornerstone’s “cash cow.”

“Believe it or not, I care for her. I am doing this para mauntog sya at mahimasmasan. Masyadong sheepish ang mga kaibigan at kamaganak ni Jason [Hernandez] para ipagtanggol ang sarili nila. I took the initiative na kasi ganito ako noon pa man. I can’t keep mum when injustice presents itself,” he said.

“Sa issue ng ghostwriting, ayoko na pong magpost ng resibo rito. Alam kong inappropriate, if not illegal, maglabas ng screenshots ng private convos. Tanungin nyo na lang po si Moira kung totoong she asked for my services at kung totoong nagpresyo sya,” he said.

“Sa isyu ng collab nila ni Jason, I never said Jason wrote those songs ‘alone.’ I only said Jason wrote most of Moira’s hits to drive home the point na he is equally talented at hindi nya kelangang makiride or manggamit ng talent ni Moira like a lot of people are saying in social media,” he continued. “Thus, the rhetorical question: ‘Sino ngayon ang manggagamit?’ Sa isyu naman po ng hindi pagbibigay ng proper credit, di ko naman sinabing sa lahat ng instance ay hindi sya nag-aacknowledge.”

The songwriter also maintained that this “may be” the last time he would speak up about the matter.

“Maybe this will be the last time magsasalita ako sa isyu na to. I understand you needed to defend her image, her brand. Cash cow nyo yan eh. Pero wag din ninyong kunsintihin kung may nakikita na kayong red flags,” he added.

Dela Torre and Hernandez have yet to issue their respective statements on the matter, as of this writing. INQUIRER.net has also reached out to the personalities mentioned, but they have yet to reply.

