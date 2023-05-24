LOOK: Jason Hernandez featured clips of estranged wife Moira dela Torre in new video

Jason Hernandez featured clips of estranged wife Moira dela Torre in his new music video, “Ikaw Pa Rin.”

The singer-songwriter couple have been separated for over a year after Hernandez admitted that he had been unfaithful to dela Torre.

“Three years ago, I married my best friend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her. Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage. I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path,” he wrote in a joint statement that was published on May 31, 2022.

“I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better. From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi,” he added.

Hernandez does ‘soft launch’ with mystery girl

The singer-songwriter has recently made rounds on social media a year after his break-up with dela Torre after posting pictures with a ‘mystery girl.’

The girl, whom Hernandez has yet to reveal in public, was seen spending time with the singer at Horseshoe Bend Canyon in Arizona on Monday, May 22, as seen on his Instagram page.

In the caption, he said that she was the one who “saved” him and brought back his smile.

The rumored couple first went viral on May 11 after Hernandez posted a picture of them together getting cozy. In that picture, the woman’s face was covered by a baseball cap, but eagle-eyes netizens saw her wearing a ring on the ring finger of her left hand.

The photo drew mixed reactions on social media, with others saying the woman in the picture was already married. Others, however, guessed that the former couple may have reconciled and that it was dela Torre behind the cap.

