Lataban Estates: Liloan’s redefinition of premium living, privileged lifestyle

The northern Cebu town of Liloan once again proved its place as the country’s model for suburban progress with the launching of a premium lot-only residential development called Lataban Estates. Homegrown Cebuano company Duros Land Properties Inc. (DLPI) created Lataban Estates for the discerning populace looking for a lifestyle that embraces the comfort of nature while enjoying the convenience of premium amenities and facilities.

Perched on a mountain within a property that spans more than 80 hectares, Lataban Estates offers panoramic views of Cebu’s Camotes Island, the neighboring province of Leyte, and even the island province of Bohol on a clear day.

Created from the vision of Duros Group of Companies Chairman Rafaelito Barino, Lataban Estate was named after Barangay Lataban, a mountain barangay in Liloan that can be reached in less than 10 minutes from the town’s central nautical highway.

“In the midst of the pandemic, when the world seemed to slow down, we witnessed a profound shift in perspective. City dwellers longing for space, serenity, and a connection with nature started seeking solace in the provinces,” said Chairman Barino.

Launched last May 18, 2023, was the first phase of Lataban Estates which covers 28 hectares of land. The remaining 52 hectares are reserved for future projects.

Lot cuts at Lataban Estates come in 350, 500, and 1,000 square meters, and lots are priced between P17,000 to P25,000 per square meter, depending on the location.

Buyers are buying more than one parcel of land, according to DLPI Sales and Marketing Head Allan Ballesteros.

Ballesteros said 50 percent of the lots were already sold during the May 18, 2023, launching event, solid proof of the need for a premium development.

“The market for Lataban Estates is for those looking for another home. They are not first-time buyers. Lataban Estates can be their weekend home, vacation home, or second home. They will come home here to relax, recharge, reconnect with nature,” Ballesteros told CDN Digital.

Premium amenities within Lataban Estates include the Club House, Active Zone, and Serene Zone. The Active Zone covers the children’s playground, infinity pools, and basketball court, while the Serene Zone will include wide expansive spaces perfect for yoga and meditation.

A distinct feature of the development is Sakura Boulevard, which will be lined up with balayong or Palawan cherry blossom trees. An Orchid Forest and Prayer Pavilion are in the works as well.

Lataban Estates’ key features include a 15-meter wide main road, a 10-meter wide secondary road, a jogging trail, a bike lane, lagoons, and a spine road that will be lined with pine trees.

Ballesteros said a commercial strip would rise outside of Lataban Estates’ gates with “big names in the restaurant industry,” signifying interest in locating in the area.

While the commercial and retail aspects of the project are in the works, Ballesteros noted that eight hectares had been devoted to pocket parks and lagoons within the Phase 1 development alone.

“We thought of developing a project that every Cebuano deserves and one that every Cebuano will be proud of. We are proud of this development’s wide gardens and green spaces. There is not just one… there are many, and each is at least 400 square meters,” shared Ballesteros.

Every Lataban Estates resident also has playing privileges at the Liloan Golf and Leisure Estate, located in the neighboring village of San Roque.

Pandemic project

Chairman Barino says the pandemic was an eye-opening experience for him and the Duros team as it inspired them to create projects responsive to the need for more spaces to breathe and value mental well-being.

“My Plan A was to utilize the Woodlands for this kind of development, but the launching of Bay-Ang Ridge (in Batangay Santa Cruz) led us to Lataban, and here we are with Lataban Estates,” said Chairman Barino.

He said the plan for a premium residential project was scheduled for 2030, but the pandemic presented an opportunity for them to fast-track the development.

“We opened our eyes to what can be done further within Liloan, and we saw open spaces. That’s when we knew. our mountain barangays are the answers to our need for a more peaceful and meaningful way of living,” he explained.

In her welcome message last May 18, DLPI Chief Finance Officer Rhea Mantuhac-Andales said that Lataban Estates is a product of meticulous planning, tireless efforts, and commitment to creating livable and sustainable green spaces.

“We stand on the verge of a new chapter as we redefine the landscape of premium living… as we set new standards of luxury, of offering a privileged lifestyle,” Mantuhac-Andales said.

Home

Barangay Lataban is known among hikers and bikers for its hilly terrain and picturesque sunrise views. Among adventure-seekers, it has gained the reputation of having its own version of Bohol’s Chocolate Hills.

By launching Lataban Estates, DLPI reiterated its commitment to creating a harmonious balance between modern luxury and environmental stewardship.

Errick Casel, DLPI technical head, said they work with the residents to give them ideas and inspiration on how they can transform their lots into homes.

As residents of Liloan, DLPI President Fe Barino shared that they often think about the quality of life of those who live in their projects.

“Maghunahuna man gyud ko kun unsa kaha ang kinabuhi sa mga tawo nga magpuyo diri? How are they going to live? Families grow, and so when we develop properties, we take that into consideration so their lives are meaningful and peaceful, and they can truly have a place they can call home,” said President Barino.

DLPI has invested its resources in Liloan with several projects, including the 64-hectare Liloan Golf and Leisure Estate in Barangay San Roque and Woodlands Park Residences in Barangay Yati.

In February 2023, the company launched the four-star hotel, One Tectona, which adapted its name from the scientific name of teak. Teak is the English name of Yati, the barangay where the hotel proudly stands.

In 2018, DLPI launched the Bay-ang Ridge Residences in Liloan’s Barangay Santa Cruz.

Liloan Vice Mayor Darwin Apas says they are grateful to developers like DurosLand for their commitment to the progress of Liloan.

Apas says developments such as Lataban Estates will provide more job opportunities for Liloan residents and significantly contribute to the town’s growth.

As the town moves towards its cityhood, Liloan will see more projects from DLPI as the company’s 400-hectare landbank is yet to fully develop.

In the future, a hospital is envisioned to be built to serve the people of Liloan and its neighboring towns and cities.

In the works is a system of electric buses that will connect DLPI’s projects with Liloan and Consolacion.

In his keynote message, Chairman Barino noted that anything can be transformed into something beautiful.

With him and President Barino at the helm of DLPI working alongside the local government, Liloan has truly become the town (or city) to emulate in transforming local communities into beautiful developments.

