Cebu Daily Newscast: MCWD allays fears on financial woes

By: CDN Digital May 30,2023 - 06:36 AM

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, May 30.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) denied facing financial challenges as it grapples with threats of an organizational shakeup.

In a press release, MCWD reported that its assets in 2022 amounted to a total of P5.2 billion.

Of these figures, P1.2 billion happened to be cash and cash dividends, said lawyer Jose “Joey” Daluz III, MCWD chairperson.

The Senate approved on Monday a bill pushing back the deadline to avail of estate tax amnesty by another two years.

The deadline was first deferred under the Duterte administration from June 14, 2021, to June 14, 2023.

And if the proposed extension is passed into law, applicants may file for estate tax amnesty electronically or manually on June 14, 2025.

This oldest city in the Philippines has declared its downtown area a “heritage district” in a bid to preserve its centuries-old buildings and structures.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on May 25 signed City Ordinance No. 2690 to ensure the conservation of its historic sites, several of which date back prior to the discovery of Cebu Island by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan and the Spanish soldiers in 1521.

Just weeks after winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 title, Michelle Dee has come out as a bisexual, saying that she wants to take control of her own narrative.

Dee made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Mega magazine published on Monday, May 29, where she pointed out that she’s “much more” than her own gender.

