Mandaue transfers venue for filing of COC

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) will transfer the venue of the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections from its office to the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer Lawyer Annafleur Gujilde said this is done to prepare for the expected influx of candidates for the upcoming elections scheduled October 30.

“Ubay-ubay baya atoang barangays. We have 27 barangays unya basin niya daghan molansar so daghan mopasang-at sa ilang COCs. Basin magdungan unya sila abot dinhi sa opisina. So, at least sa gym, hamugaway. Pag-adto nila, dili huot, dili init,” said Gujilde.

(We have a lot of barangays. We have 27 barangays and there’s a possibility that a lot will run so there will be a lot who will be filing their COCs. They might all arrive at the same time here in the office. So at least in the gym, there’s more space. When they go, it won’t be cramped and warm.)

Usually, the filing of COCs is done at the Comelec Mandaue office. The sports complex is just a few steps from the Comelec office.

The filing of COCs will begin on August 28 and will last until September 2.

Gun Ban Exemption

Meanwhile, the application for the exemption from the gun ban will start on June 5 and will last until November 15.

The exemption can be availed by dispersing officers, diplomats, risk individuals, among others.

Those who want to apply can visit www.comelec.gov.ph. The requirements and procedures are also indicated there.

Gujilde said that the date of the application of the gun ban is early this year compared to previous elections, wherein the schedules are already almost during the election period.

