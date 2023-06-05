Cebu Daily Newscast: India’s worst train crash in decades kills at least 288
India’s worst train crash in decades kills at least 288
At least 288 people have died in India’s worst rail crash in over two decades, officials said on Saturday after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in an accident a preliminary report blamed on signal failure.
One train in Friday’s accident also hit a freight train parked nearby in the district of Balasore in Odisha state in the east of the country, leaving a tangled mess of smashed rail cars and injuring 803.
NBA: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets
Miami are confident they can turn up the Heat against the Denver Nuggets in game two of the NBA Finals.
The Nuggets dominated in a 104-93 game-one triumph in the best-of-seven series on Thursday, when Miami’s chances were doomed by their inability to connect on shots — including a 33.3% success rate from three-point range.
Phivolcs monitors Taal’s increasing volcanic activity; tells locals to stay indoors
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has observed continued and increased degassing activity from Taal Volcano, which remains under Alert Level 1.
In its 1 p.m. advisory on Sunday, Phivolcs said the increased degassing activity in the form of “voluminous steam-rich plumes that rose to 3,000 meters above Taal Volcano Island” also produced significant volcanic smog or “vog” over Taal Caldera as reported locals from the municipalities of Balete, Laurel, and Agoncillo, Batangas.
Jason Hernandez clarifies marriage status with Moira dela Torre: ‘I don’t have a girlfriend’
Jason Hernandez clarified that his annulment with estranged wife, singer Moira Dela Torre, is not yet final, as he insisted that he does not have a new girlfriend.
On his Instagram Stories, Hernandez claimed that the “mystery woman” who was with him in pictures that he himself posted on his social media account was just an actress in the music video of his new single, “Ikaw Pa Rin.”
