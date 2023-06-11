FACES OF CEBU: Martin Taneo, 20, singer-songwriter

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Harmonizing his passion, one note at a time.

This is Martin Taneo, 20 years old, a budding singer-songwriter from Cebu, who is making his own mark in the music scene of today.

Taneo, who comes from a family of musicians, is capturing the hearts of listeners across the country with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Born and raised in Cebu City, Martin grew up surrounded by music.

His great grandfather, Martin Taneo, and his grandfather, Calvin Taneo, were accomplished musicians. This nurtured his musical talents from an early age.

“My great grand father and my grandfather are born composers of their time. They write songs to express their love — it’s as if it’s their language,” he said.

His grandfather was the man behind the song “Olango, I love you,” which was interpreted by his sister, Kathrina.

Last year, Martin’s grandfather passed away. He promised his grandfather to continue doing what they love most— making music.

Last year, Martin made his own mark in the Cebu music scene with his first single, “Numero.”

Numero A raw version of my song called Numero. Posted by Martin Taneo on Thursday, October 15, 2020

“I first wrote the song, Numero, which speaks of the millennial style of courting someone through jotting down ways to show love and courtship. That song made it to Vispop. It [touched] a lot of audience who can relate to the song,” he said.

Martin writes based on his experiences and through some of the people around him to make his songs relatable and easy to understand.

His first single paved way for his upcoming single, “Ari Lang Ka,” which is about someone liking a person who out of his league.

Martin is taking on the music scene one song at a time.

“I aspire to become a successful song writer/ singer. I put my heart and soul to my songs, and it makes me happy all the time. I enjoy Music, it’s my life. I can’t imagine without it. Lastly, I aspire to inspire others who are just like me, slowly going out of the shell and be an inspiration to others through music,” said Martin.

