CVFA U19 team appeals for funds, sponsors for its PFF U19 Group B tourney preparations 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the homecourt advantage, the Central Visayas Football Association’s (CVFA) U19 football squad is in dire need of funding to sustain their training and preparation for their hosting of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championship 2023 Group B tournament on June 21 to 29, 2023, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

This was revealed by Josephril Partosa, CVFA marketing committee head, who is calling out Cebuano football fans and the Cebu’s football community to support the team.

‘We lack funds’

“Kuwang jud ta og funds. Although naa ta mga sponsors, pero need ta og monetary sponsorship sa individuals, groups or companies kay need kaayo ni nato para sa atong preparation ug sa competition mismo,” Partosa said.

(We really lack funds. Although we have sponsors, but we need monetary sponsorship from individuals, groups or companies because we really need this for our preparation and in the competition.)

“Hopefully, makatabang atong Cebu football community kay kani nga team Cebu man jud nagdala ani. Kung makadaog ta, makaqualify ta sa national championships,” he said.

(Hopefully, our Cebu Football community can help because this team Cebu is the one bringing this. If we can win, then we can qualify for the national championships.)

CVFA role

“Kaning CVFA igo ra man gud mi momanage. When it comes to money ug funding, gamay ra jud kaayo atong makaya. Bisan naa ta gamay nga subsidy from PFF, but it’s not enough to sustain our team’s needs. Basically, nangita gyud mi og sponsor ug financial support para sa atong team,” he said.

(The CVFA, we are only here to manage. When it comes to money and funding, we can only do this much. Even if we have subsidy from PFF, but it’s not enough to sustain our team’s needs. Basically, we are looking for sponsors and financial support for our team.)

Partosa said that aside from monetary support, they would also be willing to accept any kind of donation from the Cebu football community and generous people.

“Ang kani nga monetary support, gamiton ni namo para himo ug jersey, para sa consumables sa team like water, ice, other equipment. In fact, kuwang ta og time to train for the PFF U19. Instead of two months, one month ra atong preparation and usa sa problema namo ang funding kay continuous among training ug tune-up matches,” said Partosa.

(The monetary support, we will use that to make jerseys, for the team’s consumables like water, ice, and other equipment. In fact, we lack time to train for the PFF U19. Instead of two months, we only have one month for our preparation and one of our problems is funding because our training and tuneup matches are continuous.)

How fans can support them

Partosa said that one best way for Cebuano football fans to show their support to the CVFA U19 team would be to purchase their official merchandise comprised of football gear such as jerseys, scarves, and others.

CVFA’s U-19 team will compete against South Cotabato-Sarangani-General Santos City Football Association, Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association, Zamboanga-Dipolog Football Association, Davao South Regional Football Association, and Panay Football Association.

If they top Group B or finish second, they will qualify for the national championships in Cavite, later this year.

