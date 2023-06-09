Driver, who hit traffic enforcer and pedestrian, offers to pay victims’ hospital bills

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver that accidentally hit a Cebu City traffic enforcer and the pedestrian she was helping cross the road has offered to shoulder all the medical bills of the victims.

The incident happened in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City at 7:10 a.m. on June 9, Friday.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle was identified as Ian Yap Maurin, 51, a resident of Sitio San Jose Barangay Pandacan in Pinamungajan.

According to traffic investigator Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo Macabudbud Jr., the driver allegedly did not see the two individuals because the sunlight momentarily blinded him.

The victims were lady enforcer Angela Jaime Garcia, 50, and pedestrian Emily Polidario, 63.

Both are currently in the hospital being treated for their injuries.

All the parties have reportedly agreed to settle the incident with the promise that Maurin will provide financial assistance for the medical expenses of the victims.

The settlement will be done at the barangay.

