Malapascua Island: Taking a land tour with ‘habal-habal’ drivers as tour guides

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Malapascua Island is more than just a diving destination.

The island also has sites and structures that are now gaining popularity among its guests.

And these are Instagramable spots, too.

Malapascua Island tour guide fee

Friendly motorcycle-for-hire drivers could take you on a land tour to visit these sites. And they could also act as your tour guides for a fee of at least P150 per hour.

Since Barangay Logon is quite small with a land area of 174.28 hectares, it would only take less an hour to tour this island-barangay on a motorcycle.

But with the stops that you will have to make at the different tourism sites, a land tour may be complete in two hours.

Roldan Roque, who has been working as a motorcycle-for-hire driver / tour guide for years now, led CDN Digital to a land tour on the island last June 6.

Las Bamboos Park and Garden Resort

Our first stop, the old Las Bamboos Park and Garden Resort in Sitio Guimbitayan that is located on the island’s northern side.

This private resort that is located on an elevated part of the island was just newly opened when it was ravaged by Super Typhoon Yolanda in November 2013.

According to its caretaker Dennis Valleriano, the resort, that used to offer cliff jumping, has ceased to operate since then.

But while the property has since been closed, some visitors would still come for picnic or just linger in the area to enjoy its beautiful view, Valleriano said.

Cliff jumping site then

One side of the resort gives a view of Gato and Carnaza Islands that are also located within the territorial waters of Daanbantayan town.

With its beautiful rock formation, the resort used to be a site for cliff jumping, Roque said.

On the other side of the resort, you would see tourists snorkeling near the Japanese shipwreck, which was believed to have been sank after the a Japanese-owned vessel was bombarded by the Spaniards.

“Japanese ship na nga nalunod diha human gibombarded sa mga Spaniards. Makita ra na kun naay magsnorkeling diha,” said Logon Barangay Captain Lemuel Daño.

(It was a Japanese ship that sank there after it was bombarded by the Spaniards. That can only be seen by people snorkeling there.)

Shipwreck Beach Cafe, lighthouse

About 10 minutes away from the Los Bamboos Park and Garden Resort, you will find the Shipwreck Beach Cafe that may be reached after a five minute climb.

The privately owned cafe stands on a huge rock and offers a good view of the location of the Japanese shipwreck.

Before the pandemic hit, the area used to be a favourite destination of people who wanted to unwind and enjoy the island’s cool sea breeze, Roque said.

Located just a few meters away from the Shipwreck Cafe is the Malapascua lighthouse.

Roque said the vicinity of the lighthouse would offer a beautiful view of the sunset.

He said that the light house used to accommodate guests who were allowed to climb the tower to have a good view of the island from up there, but its door is now closed.

Malapascua Island resorts

From there, we moved to the island’s southern side where most of the bigger resorts and a long white sand beach is located. On the way there, we traveled on small roads, some of which are not even paved, and passed by residential areas.

This side of the island, according to Roque, is mostly occupied by foreign tourists, especially the Koreans, who want to go diving and explore Malapascua’s underwater life.

There, we met also souvenir vendor Brenda Baguio, 56 and a native of Cordova, Cebu.

Baguio said she moved into the island to sell souvenirs, most of which were sourced from manufacturers in Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City.

Our land tour was quick. It only lasted for two hours, but it was all worth it.

Land tour reminders

Just a quick reminder, make sure to wear comfortable clothes, put on sunblock and bring something to drink when you go on a Malapascua Island land tour.

And make sure to hang on tight because the ride could get bumpy at times.

Most of the roads on Malapascua Island are small and some of them are not even paved.

But the our ride was still fun and very educational.

When you happen to visit Malapascua Island, don’t forget to go on a land tour and get to explore its beautiful sites.

