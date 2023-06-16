Pagasa: ITCZ to bring rains over the Visayas

CEBU, Philippines—An Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is currently bring rains to parts of Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to a weather advisory from Pagasa on Friday morning, June 16, 2023.

Issued at 5 a.m., the advisory said the whole Visayas, Palawan—including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ / localized thunderstorms.

“Light to moderate winds from southwest to south will prevail over Western Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas. Light to moderate winds from Southeast to South will prevail over the rest of Visayas with slight to moderate seas,” the weather advisory from Pagasa stated.

Minimum temperature in Metro Cebu will be 25°C while maximum temperature will be 32°C.

