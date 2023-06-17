Unforgettable Father’s Day Experiences at SM City Cebu: Activities to Make His Day Extra Special!

SM City Cebu is with you in honoring and appreciating the best guy in our home because we Father’s Day is fast approaching and we certainly need some ideas to make it memorable. You don’t have to worry if you haven’t made plans or are unsure of what to do on this day, since we’ve compiled a list that is SMthing fun to do for every Super Dad.

Join us at SM City Cebu to celebrate Father’s Day with your loved ones, where joy and excitement await. Create cherished memories that will make this day truly special.

On this special day, we understand how challenging it can be to come up with ideas to please the most demanding yet caring person in the world. So for Dad, Papa, Dada, Tatay–whatever you call him–he is someone who’s got your back no matter what happens. And this time, it’s your time to give back and make them feel extra special!

Game Time with Dad

Enjoy thrilling times with your loved ones and keep your bond strong with your Dad by playing a game at SM City Cebu’s Bowling Center. Enjoy quality time together while competing in a friendly game.

Movie Date with Papa

Treat your Dad to the ultimate cinematic experience SM Cinema’s Directors Club. Bring him along for a movie date and let him immerse in his favorite new movie release, surrounded by luxury and comfort.

Shopping Spree for Tatay

On Father’s Day, it’s finally your turn to wait for your father while he goes around shopping. SM City Cebu offers everything he desires, from trendy shoes and fashionable clothes to the latest tech gadgets and gears.

Savor a Delectable Meal with Dada

As they say, a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Show your appreciation by treating your father to a mouthwatering and satisfying meal at one of the esteemed restaurants in SM City Cebu.

