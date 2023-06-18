Cebu’s Moira Frances Erediano finishes 4th in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana elite duathlete Moira Frances Erediano had a convincing fourth place finish in the Powerman Malaysia Duathlon on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Dataran Putrajaya, Malaysia.

The 18-year-old Erediano, one of the eight members of the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) who were sent to this international race, crossed the finish line in three hours, 32 minutes and seven seconds to settle for fourth place in the female elite category.

She was ahead of Polish veteran triathlete Agnieszka Najnigier-Pierzynowska who finished fifth place in 3:32.32, while fellow Filipina Raven Joy Valdez placed sixth in 3:39.49.

The Powerman Malaysia Duathlon served as Erediano’s second major race this year, following last March’s National Aquathlon Open and Super TriKids tilt in Imus, Cavite where she emerged on top.

Erediano clocked in 44 minutes and 26 seconds in run 1, and went on finishing the bike portion in 1:47.22, and completed run 2 at 52:48.

The top two places went to TRAP members Merry Joy Trupa, who ruled the female elite category in 3:13.34, and Filipinas Rhia Mae Alexandra Stawicki who was at second place with her winning time 3:13.35.

In the male elite category, French Malo Moysan emerged as the fastest finisher, while 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) men’s triathlon gold medalist John Leerams Chicano landed at second place, followed by fellow Filipino Raymund Torio at third.

