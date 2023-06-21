NUSTAR Convention Center opens on the Island of New Celebrations

The biggest convention center in the Visayas and Mindanao officially opens its doors at NUSTAR Resort and Casino on June 10, 2023.

As the region’s newest landmark attraction, the NUSTAR Convention Center is set to become the most sought-after venue for big and small events. Its Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) facilities will create the perfect setting for the most remarkable occasions. The largest outside Metro Manila, capable of catering to 2,000 guests, comprises three banquet halls, a lobby, a pre-function foyer and hallway, an open area lounge, and a bridal lounge.

“The whole place is actually a destination already by itself. We can accommodate all types of events from conferences to socials,” said Joy De Mesa, Group Director for Sales and Marketing Robinsons Hotel and Resorts.

“And because it is high-ceiling, with its vast, pillarless ballroom, it is also perfect for galas, launches, exhibits, concerts, and you can drive a car inside for car shows. So it is perfect for all types of exhibitions,” she added.

The convention center has an expansive interior spanning an impressive total area of 2,449 square meters, creating ample space for various events. The six-meter ceiling height enhances the venue’s grandeur and versatility, accommodating elaborate installations and dynamic event setups, from corporate to social functions.

The panoramic sea view in the foyer makes for a breathtaking backdrop, adding a touch of elegance to any event.

NUSTAR Convention Center offers a range of dedicated spaces for different needs. For example, the bridal lounge, complete with a dressing room, provides a luxurious holding room for the bride and her party before the reception. Connected to the lounge is a powder room equipped with restroom amenities, ensuring guests’ utmost comfort and convenience.

The venue also features an open area lounge, perfect for casual gatherings, networking sessions, and after-parties for guests. These thoughtfully designed spaces offer flexibility and cater to the diverse preferences of attendees.

“We are very happy to be part of this Cebu community to recreate the landscape of Cebu as well as to help and be part of Cebu’s efforts to drive tourism and bring everybody here,” expressed Allan Teo, COO of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Teo emphasized that NUSTAR Resort and Casino is a one-stop destination, offering unforgettable experiences, including luxurious 6-star hotels and unique gourmet dining options. He warmly welcomed guests to share their experiences and spread the word to their friends about what NUSTAR can offer.

The convention center’s pre-function hallway, measuring 60.7 meters by 8.6 meters, provides a welcoming entrance and smooth transition into the main event area. Complementing the hallway, the pre-function foyer spans 436 square meters, offering ample space for registration, cocktail receptions, and networking opportunities. Furthermore, the spacious lobby, measuring 179 square meters, enhances the overall experience for guests as they arrive at the venue.

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts now accepts bookings for business conferences, social gatherings, exhibitions, and other events at the NUSTAR Convention Center. The region’s largest banquet hall sets a new standard for event venues with its state-of-the-art facilities, unparalleled service, and dedication to creating exceptional experiences.

Contact NUSTAR Resort and Casino at (032) 888 8282 for more information and booking inquiries.

