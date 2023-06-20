Lapu-Lapu job fair offers more than 4k job vacancies

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government, through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO), is urging jobseekers to participate in the job fair on June 23 at LG Garden Walk Mactan.

Kim Francisco, the head of PESO in Lapu-Lapu City, revealed that over 4,000 job vacancies will be offered during the said activity.

He said that 37 companies will join the job fair.

Among the positions that will be available during the job fair were call center agents, customer service representatives, and manpower for hotels and resorts.

Locators from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) will also join the job fair.

“This our third job fair for this year and were hoping to get a lot of hire on the spot (HOTS) in this particular job fair,” Francisco said.

He also urged jobseekers to bring at least 10 resumes or biodata, and other requirements such as birth certificate, and proof of work experience, among others.

“And a lot of biodata or resume kay we have so many job vacancies,” he added.

The activity is part of the city’s celebration of its 62nd Charter Day which was celebrated on July 17.

Meanwhile, some 206 applicants were hired on the spot (HOTS) during the “Kadaugan Job Fair” on April 14, 2023, which was held at The Outlets in Pueblo Verde in Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City.

Kim Francisco, head of the City Public Employment Service Office (PESO) said those, who were hired on the spot, were among the 1,050 applicants, who participated in the job fair. /rcg

