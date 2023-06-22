Cebu artist breaks through int’l art scene with his paintings on child, autism,

A Cebu artist has broken through the international art scene with paintings of a genderless and faceless child that gives a message of hope and a gentle reminder for one to never lose the spirit of childhood in this society driven by the desire for fast-paced success.

Kean Larrazabal, known by his artistic pseudonym “Kara Tula,” has emerged as a passionate and talented artist who uses his artworks as a means of expression and a platform for addressing social issues. Now, his works are even seen abroad.

Currently a full-time artist, Kean shared that his journey has been one full of discovering inspiration and purpose through making art.

Cebu artist Kean’s journey

Kean’s artistic journey began in his elementary years when he discovered his talent to do art. From being a campus editorial cartoonist, he found a platform for his creativity and his art became an avenue to tackle issues affecting the community.

“It was a love and hate relationship… I even stopped drawing during high school mainly because I was not accepted to be part of the campus journalists at that time. It was only during my college days when I was exposed to various artistic groups and activities that my passion for art reignited,” said Kean.

Kean drew his formal training during his college years at Cebu Technological University-Main Campus, where he majored in Bachelor of Science in Graphics and Design.

However, the pandemic hit and the world was on pause. Yet, Kean took this opportunity and the time available to him, integrating his graphic design background into canvases.

“It was during pandemic when I discovered my art style. And it was during this time that I started to showcase my paintings to galleries, I started venturing out to exhibiting my works,” Kean added.

Lutra Gallery in China

A special highlight in Kean’s artistic career is his participation in an international group show art exhibition at Lutra Gallery in Shanghai, China.

He was invited to become part of the line-up of artists in a group show at the Lutra Gallery in Shanghai, China with the theme “Manifest Content of Dreams” which will run until June 6, 2023.

Cebu artist: Challenges

Meanwhile, his journey of making his art visible to the international art scene did not come easy. It was a product of his hard work bearing the fruit of his perseverance.

“During pandemic, I tried reaching out to different galleries I know…like sending cold emails via Instagram. And it was just recently that I received the invitation. Maybe, because it was just now that they’ve seen my potential,” Kean said.

Socio-realistic perspective

Kean was able to secure two of his artworks at the Lutra Gallery titled “Different Not Less” and “Remember What Matters the Most.”

Both paintings, like any other of his artworks, reflect a socio-realistic perspective.

Child, autism

His “Different Not Less” and “Remember What Matters the Most” paintings portrayed a faceless and genderless figure of child characters masked by cardboard birds painted in the vibrant hues of blue, orange, white, and green.

The harmonious use of colors narrates the story of a child in play and the essence of innocence that glimmers. And with the use of bold brushstrokes and silkscreen evokes a sense of life, inviting the viewers to immerse themselves in the world of a free child living in the times.

Kean describes this as reflecting the life of a child with autism.

“It is my ritual to dedicate my April paintings to Autism Awareness Month which is also the meaning of the two paintings,” Kean said.

Challenging perceptions of autism

According to him, through his art, he wants to challenge stereotypical perceptions of autism.

He aims to paint an understanding of individuals with autism as capable beings, not as dysfunctional individuals, deserving of acceptance and respect within our society.

Through his use of bold and vibrant colors in cartoon-like characters, Kean leaves his craft to all possible interpretations, engaging viewers to create their own conclusions.

And using deliberate strokes, he specifically wants to have his viewers to deliver a raw interpretation which is free from predetermined ideas, to unearth their own narratives of his works.

Paintings and open conversations

“In my works, I only provide hints because I want my paintings to be an open conversation,” Kean said.

He hopes that his paintings can awaken emotions and start conversations that will transcend borders and biases that can propel a greater positive change.

Kean is thankful for the opportunity to participate in an international exhibition but he is also hoping to help the art scene in the country to move forward.

“It was a great achievement, but I’m striving to really go local where our art scene here in the Philippines will continue to flourish and develop,” he said.

He hopes that in the future he can be the “one” to take a step and sow seeds of inspiration for the growth of the country’s artistic community.

