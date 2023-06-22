Cebu Daily Newscast: Apollo Quiboloy’s YouTube channel axed for ‘violating’ rules

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, June 22.

The YouTube channel of alleged sex trafficker Apollo Quiboloy has been terminated.

Team YouTube addressed platform concerns by responding to a tweet about Quiboloy’s channel potentially reaching victims.

“Hey, update here: upon review, we’ve determined that the channel is in violation of Community Guidelines [and] has been terminated,” Team YouTube said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Authorities confiscated around P1.22M worth of suspected shabu and arrested three alleged suspects during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Roosevelt, Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, June 20, 2023.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) together with the Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN) and personnel from the Cebu City Police Station 4, conducted the buy-bust, which lead to the arrest of three.

Operatives apprehended the subject of the operation identified as Reynan Jay Donan, 22. Also arrested were his alleged cohorts, Neil Alison, 31, a construction worker, and Rodel Labrado, 31, a habal-habal driver.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is apologizing to passengers affected by “disruptions” of their flights attributing these “primarily” to fleet availability issues.

At a joint hearing in the Senate on Wednesday, Cebu Pacific, through its chief commercial officer Alexander Lao, recognized the difficulties and frustrations experienced lately by its passengers due to flight delays or cancellations.

Cebu Pacific then enumerated several factors that affected their operations – from the global supply chain issues to ground damage caused by unexpected severe weather events.

Napildi ang social media personality nga si Xander Ford sa iyang pakig boksing sa laing social media personality nga si Christian Merck Grey alyas Makagago.

Niadtong Sabado, Hunyo 18, nag-abot ang duha sa boxing ring sa “Battle of the YouTubers,” nga gipasalida pod sa YouTube channel ni Makagago.

Nibahad pa si Xander nga iyang patumbahon si Merck apan na knockout hinoon kini sa pagsugod sa ilang away human maigo sa TKO-punch combo nga gibuhian ni Merck.

Ang nakapait kay maayong pagkaigo ug nagkadugo and ilong ni Xander nga maoy usa sa mga parte sa iyang nawong nga iyang gipausab sa wala pa siya mailhi isip Xander Ford.

