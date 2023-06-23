Cebu FC to hire new head coach ahead of Copa Paulino Alcantara tilt 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants will hire a new head coach for the next Philippines Football League (PFL) season.

This was revealed by Cebu FC Gentle Giants owner Ugur Tasci as his club prepares for the Copa Paulino Alcantara in August and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League later this year.

READ: Cebu FC finishes second in PFL after frustrating draw against visiting Stallion Laguna

It can be recalled that Cebu FC or CFC finished as first runners-up in the recently concluded Philippines Football League (PFL) behind reigning champions Kaya FC Iloilo.

Both clubs will represent the Philippines in the AFC Champions League.

Cebu FC coaching staff

However, CFC will likely have a new coaching staff for the two upcoming tournaments as Turkish coach Mehmet Khakil and his assistant Levant Ozturk will no longer be coaching the team.

READ: CFC formally introduces reinforcements for PFL

“First we are finalizing our coaching staff arrangement. We will most probably have foreign coaches coming. Coach Khakil, thanks to them, they did an amazing job, they brought big pride and honor to the club,” said Tasci.

Despite the announcement, Tasci didn’t further divulge the reason, why his club would be hiring a new head coach.

Khakil and Ozturk helped CFC become contenders in the PFL along with two key Turkish players in Mert Altinoz and Arda Cinkir which they loaned from Turkish club Hatayspor through a partnership with the latter.

READ: CFC welcomes 2 Turkish coaches

Cebu FC at PFL

CFC finished their first full-season campaign in the PFL with 51 points from 15 wins, five draws, and one defeat. They also left a strong impression in the competition after beating Kaya Iloilo twice and having a draw in their last meeting.

“We will give our head coach the privilege to choose his assistant coach. At least in this case, we can have a different way to improve our club,” said Tasci.

CFC will compete against 16 other clubs in the Copa Paulino Alcantara which they also managed to finish as first runners-up in the 2021 edition.

RELATED STORIES

CFC Gentle Giants among seven teams to compete in the PFL’s Copa Paulino Alcantara 2023

Filipinas tab friendly vs No. 3 Swedes

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP