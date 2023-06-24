200 players expected at double chess tourney on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Over 200 woodpushers will be joining the double chess events organized by Accuracy Chess and Cebu School of Chess on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The double chess tournament, that will be held at the SM Seaside City Cebu, will have a simultaneous exhibition open rapid match featuring International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel who will face 20 woodpushers with ages 16 years and below.

After that, a nine-round Swiss open rapid system competition, which fields in over a hundred players that will run throughout the day, will take place.

According to one of the organizers, Kevin Yap of the Cebu School of Chess, they’re having this one-of-a-kind chess tournament to give young chess players the experience of trading moves with top-caliber players such as IM Pimentel.

“The objective is for the kids to have a chance to play and have a feel of what it’s like play against an IM. It’s also their chance to beat an IM and at the same time earn a free registration in the tournament,” said Yap.

“They can expect a premium chess event with top class venue set up and event management from both Cebu School of Chess and Accuracy Chess organizations. This is also a FIDE-Rated event which is a first in many years in Cebu. This is one of our ways of promoting Chess and creating stronger players as our main objective is to create titled players specially a GM,” he added.

The simultaneous exhibition match featuring IM Pimentel takes place from 10 a.m. onwards, while the open rapid competition will follow.

IM Pimentel along with National Master (NM) Leonardo Alidani and highly-rated Carlos Moreno are also competing in the open rapid tilt.

The tournament’s champion will pocket P5,000 and a trophy, while the second and third placers will receive P3,000 and P2,000, respectively. The fourth placer will get P1,000, while the fifth to 10th placers will each receive P500.

