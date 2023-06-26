Money Punch eyes Cebu, Manila as venue for next fight card in August

CEBU CITY, Philippines –After its successful maiden professional boxing fight card, Money Punch Fight Promotions wants another slam bang affair this August.

Money Punch Fight Promotions of Aussie-German boxing patron Christian Faust targets the last week of August as the tentative date for its second professional boxing fight card.

Faust made the announcement after the highly successful eight-bout card that headlined its banner boxer, Elmo “Money Punch” Traya, who defeated Chinese WeiWei Liu for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title via an eight-rounder split decision. The fight was sheld at the jam-packed Consolacion Sports Complex in northern Cebu.

Traya narrowly defeated the visiting Chinese prospect with the scores of 76-75, 77-75, and 74-78, from the judges’ scorecards.

“There’s more to come from Traya, I promise you that,” said Faust.

“I’m going to look for a world title for him. But I think we need to get him a couple of non-title bouts for him, probably international, and get him a little bit more exposure in the international market to get him to a world title,” he added.

With the victory, the 28-year-old Traya of Tabuelan town in northwest Cebu, improved his record to 13 wins with eight knockouts and five losses, while Liu suffered his first loss in five bouts.

For Faust, he is looking at the last week of August to stage his second professional boxing event that would possibly pit Traya anew.

He is planning to promote it either in Manila or Cebu.

“There are a couple of little hiccups, but it’s our first promotions. The timing was a little bit problem. The bottomline is that nobody complained,” said Faust.

“The next fight card is tentatively the end of August it will be either Manila or Cebu. I want to put Cebu on the map of boxing,” he said.

On Monday, Traya and Faust along with Money Punch Fight Promotions trainers paid a courtesy visit to the office of Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado.

