Cebu Daily Newscast: Oil climbs on concerns Russia political issues may impact supply

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 27.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, June 26, 2023, after a failed mutiny by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in Russia and the potential impact on oil supply from one of the world’s largest producers.

Brent crude futures rose 95 cents, or 1.3%, to $74.80 a barrel by 2300 GMT on Sunday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $70.04 a barrel, up 88 cents, or 1.3%.

Local oil companies announced increases in the pump prices of petroleum products effective Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

In separate advisories, the companies said they would increase prices by 20 centavos per liter for gasoline, P1.05 per liter for diesel and P1.20 per liter for kerosene effective Tuesday, June 27.

Seaoil and Shell will implement the adjustments by 6 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday, June 25, 2023, it is leading an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible that was carrying five people to the Titanic, to determine what caused it to implode.

Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, said the salvage operations from the sea floor are ongoing, and they have mapped the accident site. He did not give a timeline for the investigation. The convening of a Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, Neubauer said.

A 43-year-old pregnant woman here claims she was a victim of a vampire-like creature or witch locally known as “ungo.”

In an interview with this writer, Lena Gonzaga said she was visited by the “creature” last Wednesday night, June 21, 2023, at her home in the mountain village of Naalad in this southern city, just around 20 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Gonzaga says she lost the baby inside her and believed it was because of the “ungo.”

