Deadline for real property taxes payment in Cebu City on June 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) has set the deadline for payment of real property taxes (RPT) for the second quarter of this year to June 30, 2023.

In its notice to the public, the CTO advised taxpayers to make their payments at the CTO located on the second floor of the City Finance Center along M.C Briones Street, beside the Senior Citizen’s Park.

The CTO announced that taxpayers who settle their dues on or before the last day of the last month of the quarter could avail of a 10-percent discount. However, this discount would only be granted to properties without delinquencies.

The CTO then reminded those delinquent in paying their real property taxes to settle their delinquencies immediately.

Otherwise, the City Government of Cebu will be constrained to issue a warrant of levy on the delinquent properties following the provisions of Section 258 of the Republic Act No. 7160.

Last Thursday, June 22, the city government launched “Strategic Assessment of Your Assets and Worth (SAYAW) para sa Buhis” to optimize the city’s tax collection, as it aimed to raise and operate on a P50 billion budget this year.

During the SAYAW para sa Buhis launching, the city government also formed a “special task force” to optimize tax collection revenues.

This initiative specifically targets to collect about P28 billion in delinquent RPTs.

