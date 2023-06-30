Cebu Daily Newscast: 9-month-old baby drowns in a bucket of water in Cebu City

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, June 30.

A nine-month-old baby boy drowned in a bucket of water inside his home while his parents were asleep.

The tragedy happened at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28 in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Lorega-San Miguel, Cebu City.

The infant’s mother told CDN Digital that it was her mother who woke up and discovered that one of their twins was submerged in the water inside a bucket that they used for washing dishes.

She said that she did not notice that the infant had woken up when she fell asleep between 7 and 8 a.m.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) has advised beachgoers to be wary of jellyfish, especially when swimming in sea waters with high temperature.

BFAR-7 director Alan Poquita said hot days during summer, from April to June, could be considered “jellyfish season.”

“This time, ‘ting daghan ron sa mga jellyfish because taas ang temperature. During summer time, naa man na sila mutunga,” he told CDN Digital.

(This time is when jellyfish are many because the temperature is high. During summertime, they usually come out.)

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad has imposed a 15-day preventive suspension without pay against the municipality’s assessor, Melanie Vargas.

The mayor questioned Vargas on why she allegedly was not able to assess properties according to the deadline given by the Cebu Provincial government.

“Mayor Enad is also asking Vargas to explain within five days the reason for the low percentage in the increase of real property values, and why she only inspected 10 establishments, even if Minglanilla has thousands of registered businesses,” the local government unit said in a statement sent to the media on Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2023.

Naghuwat na ang mga Marites sa tibuok kalibutan kung kanus-a motumaw ug mosulti ang mystery girl nga gitumbok nga maoy hinungdan sa breakup nila ni Andrea Brillantes ug ni Ricci Rivero.

Human sa ilang interbyu sa “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” diin giusa-usa niya og tubag ang mga isyu o kontrobersya nga iyang giatubang karon, gipangita pod karon sa mga netizens ang babae nga giselosan kuno ni Andrea.

Hangtod karon, wala pa gyod nagpakita sa publiko ang maong babaye nga nakita sa viral video nga nakuha sa condo unit kuno ni Ricci. Nakatapis kini nga niguwa sa banyo sa condo unit sa aktor, apan wala nakita ang nawong.

RELATED STORIES

Mom drowns 11-month-old baby in a pail of water

8-month-old baby drowns in Albay flood

Box jellyfish sting kills woman in Sta. Fe town in Cebu

How to treat jellyfish stings

Capitol: 3 gov’t agencies on Cebu Province lots accept relocation offer

House suspends Teves for 60 days anew, boots him out of all committees

Babae sa viral video na kuha sa condo ni Ricci hinamon ng netizens na lumantad na, pinayuhang magreklamo kung walang kasalanan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP