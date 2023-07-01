Kaibigan ni Awra na binastos nagsalita na, kakasuhan ang nagkalat ng ‘fake news’: ‘The guy threw fists first to our friend…’

NAGLABAS na ng pahayag ang mismong kaibigan ni Awra Briguela na si Zayla Nakajima na binastos at hinipuan umano sa isang bar sa Makati.

Burado na ang kanyang post, pero maraming netizens ang nag-share ng screenshot nito na ibinandera niya sa Instagram Stories.

Kwento ni Zayla, dinipensahan siya ni Awra mula sa isang grupo ng mga lalake na nagtangkang mang-harass sa kanya sa The Bolthole Bar sa Poblacion, Makati.

“This is to end all made-up stories circulating online about the Bolthole [incident] involving my dearest sister, Awra. Last night, Awra and the rest of our friends decided to club-hop in Poblacion, then we ended up clubbing in Bolthole in Makati. To emphasize, the vibe there is very dark and it uncomfortably crippled to me that I [don’t] feel safe, at all, immediately right when we entered,” sey niya sa naturang IG post.

Ayon pa kay Zayla, dalawang beses siyang hinipuan ng isang lalake habang nasa bar.

Una raw ay hinawakan ang kanyang pwet at sumunod naman daw ay sinubukan nitong ilusot ang kamay sa loob ng kanyang bra.

“First attempt, he touched my bum and squeezed it – I was wearing a bra-top at the time. Second and worst attempt, he tried to insert his bare hands inside my bra,” paglalahad ng kaibigan ni Awra.

Dagdag pa niya, “He is full-creep and [has] been roaming around the club and every time he gets near to me, I avoid him and that’s where I draw the line. I decided to go home and leave.”

Ibinunyag din mismo ni Zayla na hindi lang siya ang nakaranas nito, kundi pati na rin ang isa pa nilang kasama na si Mary Joy.

Nalaman daw ni Awra ang nangyari at nilapitan nito ‘yung dalawang lalake na nang-harass sa kanila upang kausapin, ngunit nauwi lang daw ito sa mainit na pagtatalo.

“After this harassment against me and my friend Mary Joy—my dear friend Awra confronted the guy very calmly after the party to defend me and our friend,” sambit ni Zayla sa post.

Iginiit pa niya na unang sinuntok si Awra kaya nanlaban ang socmed star bilang self-defense.

“Just because Awra wanted to defend us from [this] creep. The guy threw fists first to Awra, of course as part of self defense, Awra fought back too. This assault is never ok, knowing it’s pride month and we all just want to have fun,” saad niya.

Binigyang-diin ni Zayla na magsasampa siya ng kaso laban sa tinatawag niyang “abuser” na nagpapakalat ng fake news sa social media matapos arestuhin si Awra.

“I feel like all of our real friends will definitely armor us with this kind of people and Awra is just too humane to be defending her girlfriends and different stories unravel online like a wildfire,” sambit ni Zayla

Ani pa niya, “The handcuffing clips circulating online tolerated negative versions of the story and this is something we don’t take lightly. We are filing a strong case against this abuser and best hope this truth reveals what truly happened.”

“To my friends and Awra’s, please help us mass report anything degrading online. And to the influencers who meddled wrongly in this situation, think before you click. This is not the “content” worth clouting for. This is very wrong,” sey pa niya.

As of this writing, wala pa ring pahayag ang kampo ni Awra, pati ang Makati City Police tungkol sa nangyari.

