Gullas: Talisay City College to offer 5 more courses next school year

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Talisay City government is considering the addition of five more courses into the curriculum of the Talisay City College (TCC) to give its students more options to choose from.

But first, they will have to comply with government requirements before they could add Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Physical Education, and Bachelor of Secondary Education major in Science into their course offerings, according to Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas.

“There will be a lot of work and many requirements needed to be done. But if successful, Talisay City College will soon offer the following courses, hopefully by next year,” Gullas said in an advisory that was posted on his social media page.

On Thursday morning, June 29, Gullas met with officials of the Talisay City College Board of Trustees.

Plans and programs

“We talked about the City College’s programs and plans, including the graduations for the school year 2022-2023. Most importantly we talked about new courses,” he said.

“I am very happy that TCC will add more courses para sad daghan pwede kapilian ang mga estudyante (so that students can have more to choose from). Talisay City College never fails to provide their students with a high-quality education and to assist them in achieving their goals,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Talisay City Mayor also expressed his appreciation to Dr. Richel Bacaltos and the TCC faculty staff for their initiative.

“Please know that we will continue to support your programs and plans for the benefit of our TCC students,” Gullas said.

