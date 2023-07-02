Samboan killing: Fisherman, ex-security guard, shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunman

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 02,2023 - 02:06 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 57-year-old fisherman, who is a former security guard, died after he was shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman on Saturday evening, July 1, 2023 in Samboan town, southern Cebu.

The police identified the victim as Sexto Fernandez Jr., who was a resident of Barangay Tangbo, Samboan, Cebu.

Confirmed by Samboan cop

Patrolwoman Shella Mae Jaugar of Samboan Police Station confirmed that the victim, aside from being a fisherman, was also former security guard.

According to initial investigation, Samboan police were informed of the shooting in Barangay Tangbo at 9:50 p.m.

When the authorities arrived at the area, they already saw the bloodied victim lying on ground.

Shot multiple times

Witnesses told police that the victim was standing outside his house near the gate of the bamboo fence when two men on a motorcycle arrived and stopped near Fernandez.

The backrider then pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times in the body.

Police said that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds in the chest, two in the stomach, two in the shoulders and two at the back.

The assailant and his cohort, the driver of the motorcycle, then fled the area after shooting victim.

Samboan cop: No motive yet

The victim was rushed to Malabuyoc District Hospital for immediate medical treatment, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The motive of the shooting is still undetermined.

Jaugar told CDN Digital on Sunday, July 2, 2023, that investigation was still ongoing and they were still trying to identify the killers.

Samboan is a 5th class municipality in the province of Cebu, which is located 93 kilometers south of Cebu City.

