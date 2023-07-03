Hacking in Minglanilla: Man kills cousin over land dispute

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A land dispute led to the killing of a 58-year-old man in Sitio Kambaye, Barangay Campo 7 in Minglanilla town, Cebu on Saturday evening, July 1, 2023.

Police in this southern Cebu town identified the victim as Regino Dela Torre. The suspect was identified as Mario Radana, 73 years old, and the cousin of the victim.

Based on investigation, police said the motive of the victim’s killing was because of land dispute.

According to the police report, a concerned citizen reported to Minglanilla Police Station about a hacking incident that transpired in Sitio Kambaye at around 6:30 p.m.

And around 7:20 p.m. responding personnel from the Minglanilla Police arrived at the crime scene.

Based on the initial investigation, the witness, Julito Patunog said that they were having a drinking session with his friends and Dela Torre at around 6 p.m. Dela Torre decided to go home first.

On his way home, Dela Torre was suddenly attacked by the suspect, who happens to be the victim’s first degree cousin, according to police.

Radana hacked Dela Torre’s back using a bolo, which hit the victim’s nape.

Dela Torre was immediately brought to Minglanilla District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician Dr. Jataporn Batanagol.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested by the responding authorities after he was advised to surrender by the barangay councilors.

The police recovered one bolo from Radana that measured about 18 inches, including the wooden handle.

The suspect was officially charged with murder after the son of the victim filed a complaint on Monday, July 3, 2023, according to Police Staff Sergeant Jaypee Nardo, desk officer of Minglanilla Police Station.

