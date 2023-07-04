Cebu Daily Newscast: Fuel prices roll back effective July 4

By: CDN Digital July 04,2023 - 07:47 AM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Tuesday, June 20.

Fuel prices roll back effective July 4

Photo of a gasoline attendant for story: Fuel prices roll back effective July 4

File photo

Local oil companies on Monday said they would slash the pump prices of petroleum products by up to 85 centavos per liter effective Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

In separate advisories, the firms announced that the prices of gasoline and diesel would both decline by 70 centavos per liter. The price of kerosene, meanwhile, was cut by 85 centavos per liter.

Shell and Seaoil will implement the price adjustments by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, several children among 28 injured

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including an estimated 14 children, in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, after a neighborhood party, police said.

An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and nine people were still hospitalized with gunfire wounds Sunday afternoon, including a few in critical condition, police told reporters.

Cable cars might be expected in Cebu City soon

Cable cars might be expected in Cebu City soon.

This was one of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s plans for the city which was presented during his People’s State of the City Address on Monday, July 3, 2023.

In his interview with the reporters on Monday, he shared how he had envisioned having an aerial ropeway transit (ART) system in the city.

Boholano Suganob loses to Nontshinga

Boholano world title contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob fell short in his bid to win the IBF World junior flyweight title against the reigning and defending champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in East London, South Africa on July 2 (July 3 Manila Time).

Nontshinga won by unanimous decision after 12 rounds in his first mandatory title defense in his hometown.

Read Next

