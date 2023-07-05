Opao, Mandaue fire: P14M estimated damage

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | July 05,2023 - 07:46 AM
fire in Mandaue

Firefighters battle flames inside a warehouse in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City on Wednesday dawn, July 5, 2023. | Bantay Mandaue – CDDRMO photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A fire official here said a fire that broke out in a warehouse in Barangay Opao on Wednesday dawn, July 5, 2023, caused P14 million worth of damage.

This was relayed by fire marshal Chief Inspector Arnel Abella of the Mandaue City Fire Station.

The fire, according to the Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO, was reported at 3:55 a.m.

Abella said the fire was raised to first alarm at 4:05 a.m., second alarm at 4:33 a.m., which meant fire fighters from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, CCFV, ERUF, Chinese fire volunteers and other Barangay fire brigades helped in putting out the fire.

The fire was declared “fire out” at 5:34 a.m.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

P28M lost in Mandaue City warehouse fire

Fire guts ‘abandoned warehouse’ in Punta Princesa

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fire, Mandaue City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.