Opao, Mandaue fire: P14M estimated damage
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A fire official here said a fire that broke out in a warehouse in Barangay Opao on Wednesday dawn, July 5, 2023, caused P14 million worth of damage.
This was relayed by fire marshal Chief Inspector Arnel Abella of the Mandaue City Fire Station.
The fire, according to the Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO, was reported at 3:55 a.m.
Abella said the fire was raised to first alarm at 4:05 a.m., second alarm at 4:33 a.m., which meant fire fighters from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, CCFV, ERUF, Chinese fire volunteers and other Barangay fire brigades helped in putting out the fire.
The fire was declared “fire out” at 5:34 a.m.
