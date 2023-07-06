Cebu Daily Newscast: Briton, mistress caught in the act in Moalboal

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, July 6.

A British national and his alleged mistress landed in jail after they were caught together inside a house in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu on Tuesday, July 4.

Moalboal Police Station confirmed arresting the two adults who were sleeping inside a bedroom in a residential house in Brgy. Tuble, Moalboal, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Captain Etelberto Timagos, chief of the Moalboal Police Station, said the 36-year-old British man’s wife sought their assistance after suspecting her husband’s infidelity. The house where the suspects had been arrested reportedly happened to be a conjugal property of the married couple.

Only a little over P2 million of the P4 million in cash that fell out of the bag of a money remittance collector at the South Road Properties last July 4 has been recovered.

Since the evening of July 4, and yesterday, July 5, only P44,850 of the lost money has been turned over to the police.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, City Director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), confirmed that only this amount had been returned and turned over to them from some of the honest individuals who were able to pick up some of the scattered money bills at the Cebu South Coastal Road.

Police warned that those who would not return the money could face legal repercussions.

Some P14 million in properties went up in smoke after a Wednesday dawn fire gobbled up a warehouse in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City.

Chief Inspector Arnel Abella of the Mandaue City Fire Office said the fire was reported at 3:55 a.m.

Abella said the fire was raised to first alarm at 4:05 a.m., second alarm at 4:33 a.m., which meant firefighters from Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City, Cebu City Fire Volunteers, ERUF, Chinese fire volunteers, and other Barangay fire brigades helped in putting out the fire.

The fire was declared “fire out” at 5:34 in the morning.

Mario Dumaual, veteran entertainment journalist, dies at 64

Entertainment journalist Mario Dumaual has died due to septic shock as a result of his recent heart attack, his family said on Wednesday, July 5.

He would have turned 65 years old this coming July 31, a statement issued by his family on Facebook said.

His family said that Dumaual died at 8:01 a.m., after battling a “severe fungal infection,” which is said to be a complication during his recovery from a heart attack.

Dumaual is one of the most prolific entertainment journalists in the country and has interviewed many local and international celebrities throughout the course of his esteemed career.

RELATED STORIES

The ‘other woman’: Mistresses should be penalized

Husband, mistress land in jail after wife catches them in the act inside Carcar inn

Married nurse, mistress arrested in Cebu City motel

P4 million in cash flies out of bag in SRP, collector pleads finders to return money

Netizens rally behind embattled collector, ask people to return money lost in SRP incident

SRP CASH INCIDENT: Those who won’t return money of embattled collector may face legal consequences

P28M lost in Mandaue City warehouse fire

Mario Dumaual under critical care after suffering from heart attack

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP