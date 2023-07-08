Danao City officials to meet investors to discuss areas of collaboration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The local government of Danao in northern Cebu will gather existing and potential business players in an investment forum today, June 8, to discuss programs that they can both work on to further the city’s economic growth.

At the same time, the city government wanted to listen to inputs from the private sector, according to Ramon Durano VI, the officer-in-charge Danao City Investment and Promotions Center (DCIPC) and former 5th district representative.

“We have all these plans in the pipeline, but the only way we can achieve this is with the collaboration and participation of the people. We need them in the next steps for Danao to truly move forward,” he said.

Model city of sustainable development

In a statement, DCIPC said that they are organizing the forum as part of the city government’s initiative to achieve its dream of being a “model city of sustainable development in the Island of Cebu.”

DCIPC said that several relevant topics would be discussed during the investment forum like “Why Invest in Danao City?” A discussions will also be made to focus on city’s contribution to Cebu Province and its upcoming big ticket projects.

Prior to the conduct of the investment forum, DCIPC said that they had meetings and discussions with existing businesses in their city and potential investors who were planning to expand their businesses there to help achieve the city’s goals.

Danao business expo

Shortly after it activated the DCIPC in the early part of 2022, the city government also organized economic development initiatives that included the holding of the first ever Danao City Business Expo in September 2022 and the activation of the Danao City Investment and Incentives Board (DCIIB) “that directly engages with the private sector in terms of developmental decisions.”

At the same time, the Danao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCCI) was also activated.

In addition, Danao City put in place policies like the Private Public Partnership Ordinance, to encourage private sector participation. The ordinance “provides a legal framework and basis for the City to enter into contractual arrangements with the private sector,” DCIPC said.

