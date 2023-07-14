LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Depression Dodong

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates)

The low pressure area in northern Luzon strengthened early Friday morning, July 14, 2023, and is now known as Tropical Depression Dodong, the state weather bureau said.

Consequently, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over 16 areas where strong winds between 39 and 61 kilometers per hour (kph) may be expected – which pose “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

According to Pagasa’s latest weather bulletin, Dodong already made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, as of 5:00 a.m. Friday and presently in the vicinity of San Mariano, Isabela, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 75 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal numbers raised

Tropical Depression Dodong is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Based on its 8 a.m. weather bulletin Friday, Dodong is projected to move westward or west-northwestward of Luzon’s northern portion and cross waters located west of the Ilocos Region.

Several classes in both private and public schools were suspended Friday, July 14, due to Tropical Depression Dodong.

The state weather bureau said Dodong – the fourth tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2023 – is forecast to cross northern Luzon on Friday. It may initially go northwestward over Cagayan Valley before veering west-northwestward to Ilocos Region.

As of 7:50 a.m., July 14, classes were suspended in the following provinces due to bad weather:

San Fernando, Pampanga (all levels)

Cagayan (pre-school to senior high school)

