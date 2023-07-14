499 Odette victims in Lapu-Lapu receive livelihood assistance from City Hall

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspodent | July 14,2023 - 09:35 PM
Beneficiaries of the livelihood assistance in Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City, patiently waited for their turn to receive the P5,000 cash assistance from City Hall. | Photo courtesy of Councilor Annabeth Cuizon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A total of 499 women, mostly mothers, received livelihood assistance of P5, 000 each from Lapu-Lapu City Government.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairperson of the Committee on Social Services of the Lapu-Lapu City Council, said that the beneficiaries were chosen from among those who were badly affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette that affected the city and other parts of Cebu on December 2021.

“These individuals are those whose livelihoods were affected pa sa Odette. All are women,” said Cuizon, who was present during the distribution held on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Cuizon said the beneficiaries were told to submit a proposal of the livelihood initiatives that they wanted to undertake.  Some of them were organized into associations.

The livelihood assistance from City Hall will serve as their capital to realize their business proposals.

Mayor Junard Chan, for his part, expressed hope that the cash aid would help the recipients and their families.

At the same time, he asked them not to use the money for gambling and other vices.

“Basta ilang gisaad nga puhonan ni sa panginabuhian. Dili puhonan sa tong-its pong pa sa usa sa mga beneficiaries nga kahibaw ko nga komedya ra pod niya dala tinuod,” Chan said.

TAGS: assistance, Junard Chan, Lapu-Lapu City, livelihood, mothers, Odette, women
