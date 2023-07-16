Swimming now allowed in Bantayan Bay in Cordova

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cordova’s Bantayan Bay was reopened to the public on Sunday, July 16.

Aside from allowing town residents and guests to swim in their waters, the municipal government also prepared a grilling station where they can prepare their meals.

The municipal government said that swimming was allowed in the area from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For a period of one month or from Sunday, July 16, until August 16, the municipal government said that the use of the bay was for free.

Ecological and maintenance fee will later on be collected after an ordinance that fixes the amount to be collected was passed by the municipal council.

“Mag-announce ra unya ang Munisipyo sa Cordova sa ordinansa kon diin nakabutang kon pila ang sa ECOLOGICAL FEE ug MAINTENANCE FEE,” it added.

Bantayan Bay reopening

Mayor Cesar Suan, Vice Mayor Victor Tago, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, and barangay officials of Catarman joined the ceremonial ribbon cutting on Sunday morning to mark the official reopening of the Bantayan Bay.

Swimming in the area was earlier prohibited after the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) found that the fecal coliform level in the area has already reached 2,400 most probable number (mpn) per 100 milliliter (ml).

This was way beyond the safe coliform level of 100 mpn per 100 ml.

Suan said on Sunday that the coliform level at the bay has significantly dropped to 0.8 mpn per 100 ml since it was closed to public use.

“Nakita gikan sa EMB ug sa DENR nga pwede na gyud kayo paligoan,” the Cordova mayor said.

Keep it clean

Wanting to make sure that the bay will keep its low coliform level, Suan urged the public to properly dispose their trash.

Suan said the municipal government will provide trash bins in the area.

The mayor is also urging “bangkeros” help maintain cleanliness and call the attention of those who will dispose their garbage on the bay.

“Makakita gani ta’g maligo unya magpasagad lang ug labay sa ilang basura, atong badlungon aron mapadayon ang pag-abli sa atong Bantayan Bay,” Suan said.

Drinking of alcoholic beverage will also be prohibited in the area.

In addition, Suan said the municipal government will be introducing various interventions aimed at keeping the bay clean and safe for swimmers.

The Sangguniang Bayan, he said, is now in the process of crafting legislations that would impose penalties on violators.

Suan is urging Cordova residents and guests who may want to swim at the Bantayan Bay to always adhere to regulations to prevent another rise in the coliform level that would prompt the local government to prohibit entry at the bay again.

