Capitol allocates P103.5 million as subsidy for Pasigarbo 2023 contestants

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government is set to give a total of P103.5 million in subsidy to the 50 local government units (LGUs) that will join the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023 this August in Carcar City.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that they will release subsidy worth P2 million to each LGU in the mainland, and P2.5 million for the seven island municipalities to prepare for their respective festival presentations, based on a report from Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet.

The island municipalities are Santa Fe, Bantayan, Madridejos, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, and Pilar.

According to the Capitol, the subsidy would boost tourism and local livelihoods, adding that the ‘funds spent in Cebu will circulate and spur local economy’ and benefit the Cebuanos.

This year’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, one of the highlights of the provincial government’s founding anniversary every August, will be held in Carcar City.

It will be the first time for the Capitol to take the Pasigarbo outside Metro Cebu.

At least 50 LGUS have already confirmed their participation in the event, which is touted as the ‘festival of festivals in Cebu province.’

The street dancing competition will take place at the Carcar City Hall diversion road, ensuring that vehicular traffic remains unhampered along the Natalio Bacalso national highway.

