Carcar City chosen as venue for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City will host the anticipated 2023 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, the showcase festival of the Cebu Provincial Government this August.

This was announced by the capitol on Friday, June 16, 2023, through Sugbo News, its media portal.

“During a meeting with [the] heads of different event committees on June 15, Gov. Gwen Garcia decided to move the venue of the inter-LGU province-wide festival to the new Carcar City Sports Center due to renovation works currently being done in its usual venue at the Cebu City Sports Center — formerly Abellana Sports Complex,” the capitol said.

A total of 50 contingents from Cebu Province’s component cities and municipalities signed up for the street dancing competition and the grand ritual showdown, which will be held on August 27, 2023.

According to the capitol, the street dancing competition will take place at the Carcar City Hall diversion road, ensuring that vehicular traffic remains unhampered along the Natalio Bacalso national highway.

NEW RULES

Among the salient topics discussed during the meeting were the rules for street dancing.

The organizers agreed that costume changes and huge set props would no longer be allowed during the street dancing competition.

The festival’s organizers also now require different routines for street dancing and ritual showdown.

Moreover, the selection of festival queens will now be integrated into the ritual showdown, where the festival queens will be graded during group and solo performances.

The capitol, however, has yet to announce details on the criteria, voting schemes, contingents’ billeting quarters, and the traffic scheme that would be implemented on the day of the festival.

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is one of the highlights of the Capitol’s founding anniversary celebration. This year, the province marks its 454th anniversary since its foundation. /rcg

READ:

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 street dancing route close on Sunday – CCTO

Pasigarbo contingents now on final days of preparation

Cebu City police on full alert status for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022