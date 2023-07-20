Speed Limit measure to be implemented once TEAM gets ordered speed guns

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will soon implement the city’s Speed Limit and Anti bora-bora ordinances.

Hyll Retuya, TEAM Legal and Admin head, said that these ordinances would be implemented as soon as the speed guns and noise-controlling devices that they purchased would arrive.

Why these were not implemented

Retuya said the speed limit ordinance was passed late in 2021 while the Anti bora-bora was passed last 2020 but these were not implemented because there were no devices that could help them.

“Dili man sad pwede og mata-matahon,” said Retuya.

(We cannot just do an estimate.)

Overspeeding

Retuya said that the reason for some traffic accidents in the city was overspeeding, which was why the speed limit ordinance would be expected to be a huge help.

“Usa sa plano (ibutang ang speed gun) dinha sa reclamation (North Reclamation Area) kay kini man sad gud nga area sagad dunay insidente niya kasagaran patay ra ba gyud, number 1 reason ana kay pakusog og dagan kay lagi freeway man na dinha,” he said.

(One plan (to put the speed gun) there at the reclamation (North Reclamation Area) because this are there are many accidents that resulted in death, (and) the number 1 reason for that is overspeeding because that area is a freeway.)

Speed limits

Under the ordinance, the limit of speed depends on the roads. For barangay roads the limit is 20 kph, on national roads vehicles may only run up to 80 kph, 70 kph when they’re on national secondary roads, 60 kph for national tertiary roads while buses and trucks can run only up to 50 kph.

For provincial roads the speed limit is 40 kph for motor vehicles and 30 kph for buses.

Anti-Bora-Bora Ordinance

Retuya also said that they had been receiving complaints from some residents regarding motorcycles with loud mufflers. They are hoping to minimize this with the help of the anti-bora-bora ordinance.

Motorcycle drivers with modified mufflers when caught will be fined P1,000. They will be asked to remove the muffler and their units will be impounded.

