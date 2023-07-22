Kobe Anthony Urbina, a Cebuano, joins Adamson Baby Falcons

CEBU CITY Philippines — A 15-year-old Cebuano is the newest addition to the Adamson Baby Falcons.

Kobe Anthony Urbina, a native of Balamban, Cebu and a former varsity player at the University of the Visayas (UV), was selected during tryouts last April held at the Capitol Parish Gym in Cebu City.

He will be joining fellow Cebuano Kirbey Borbon in the Adamson Baby Falcons and may already see action in the UAAP next year.

“Very happy gyud ko nga part nako sa Baby Falcons kay ako gyud ning pangandoy nga maabot ko diring dapita. Basin makaduwa nako [sa] UAAP next year kung mas mo improve pa ko karun nga year, ” Urbina said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(I am happy that I am part of the Baby Falcons because this is my dream to reach this part. Perhaps, I can play at the UAAP next year if I will improve this year.)

Urbina, who stands 6’2″ tall, believes that there is still so much more for him to learn in basketball. He was also looking forward to more opportunities that will help him achieve his dream of going pro in the future.

It was for these reasons that he tried his luck in the Falcon’s tryouts.

Training in Manila

“Navarsity ko sa UV passarelle unya wala man to nadayon ang passarelle, unya og wala ko ni tryout sa Adamson didto ra jud ko sa UV juniors. Maong ni tryout ko sa Adamson kay mas advantage gyud didto sa Manila ikumpara sa Cebu,” he said.

(I was a UV passarelle player but the passarelle did not push through, and if I did not tryout in Adamson, I could just have stayed at the UV juniors. That is why I tried out for the Adamson spot because it is more advantageous to pla7 there in Manila as compared to Cebu.)

Urbina has been training with the Falcons for almost three weeks now. He left for Manila on June 17 and started his trainings the next day.

Mas ning improve ko dri sa Manila kay sa Cebu kay naa may mo guide namo ug masayop gyod mi unya daghan sad kaayo ug coaching stuff,” he said.

(My game improved here in Manila than when I was in Cebu because here there is someone who would guide me when I make a mistake and then they have many coaching staff members.)

“Mas advantage gyud sa Adamson University kay naay one-on-one training, ug naay mo strengthening,” he added.

(It is advantageous here in Adamson University because there is a one-on-one training and there is strengthening training.)

In addition, his joining the Falcons was also a great help for his studies.

Education, shelter assistance

While he continues to hone his skills, he will also be getting education and shelter assistance from the university. He will have access to their scholarship program that will avail him of free education, food and uniforms.

“Sobra pa gyud sa 100 percent ug lipay kaau akong mga ginikanan nga naabot jud ko dri sa Adamson University,” he said.

(It is more than 100 percent and my parents are happy that I reached Adamson University.)

Inspiration to others

Urbina said he had been very happy to have made it to the Falcons’ squad.

He expressed hope that his story would be an inspiration for other aspirants, who would continue to look for opportunities.

“Akong masulti ani sa, pagpaningkamot lang jud mo [nga] makab-ot ra gyud nmo ug ubanan ug ampo nya salig lang gyud pirme sa Ginoo,” he said.

(All I can say is to really work hard so that you can reach your goal and pair it with prayer and trust in the Lord always.)

He also expressed his gratitude to the people, especially his former coach, who helped him while he was still playing basketball in Cebu.

“Pasalamat ko ni Coach Ronald Bucao nga taga Talisay. Salamat kaau coach nga naabot jud ko diring dapita ug wala ka, di jud ko kaabot og Manila, ug pasalamat kos RONBUCZ FAMILY ug nila Kyle Maningo ug ni Uncle Manings,” he said. | Irene Ardiente, CNU Intern

(I am sending my thanks to Coach Ronald Bucao, who is from Talisay. Thank you so much coach that I have this place and if you it was not for you, I could not have reached Manila, and thanks to Ronbucz Family and to Kyle Maningo and to Uncle Manings.)

RELATED STORIES

Cebu’s Henry Kristoffer Suico to suit up for Ateneo Blue Eaglets in UAAP

Ateneo de Cebu’s Raffy Celis, Michael Asoro to play for Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP

CIT-U recruits ‘raw’ 6-foot-7 kid for high school team

Ateneo reclaims UAAP title, fends off UP in thrilling finale

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP