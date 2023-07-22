Metro Cebu may experience rain this weekend — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Those in Metro Cebu are advised to bring their umbrellas if they have plans to go out this Saturday (July 22) and Sunday (July 23).

This is because there may be rains this weekend in Metro Cebu.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan) chief, said that Metro Cebu might experience isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorms or moderate rain and occasional heavy rain this weekend.

Metro Cebu weekend weather

Quiblat said that it would be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers due to thunderstorm in the next 24 hours or today, July 22, in Metro Cebu.

Those going out to sea like fishermen are also advised to be careful since the seas may be moderate to rough due to the effects of Tropical Depression Egay, which is somewhere in Southeastern Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas

“Moderate to rough ang kadagatan, hangtod nana sa Wednesday because of the effect sa bagyo nga si Egay nga naa karon sa 825 km East of Southeastern Luzon,” said Quiblat.

The chief of Pagasa Mactan also said that the wind speed in Central Visayas would be from 30 to 50 kilometers per hour.

However, he said that coastal waters in Central Visayas would become rough to very rough and this condition would be experienced until Wednesday, July 26.

Gale warning may be issued

He also said that due to the rough conditions of the sea on Monday a gale warning would possibly be raised in Central Visayas.

He also said that the temperature for the weekend would be 26 to 30 degree Celsius.

Egay may become typhoon

According to an 11 a.m., July 22, weather bulletin of Pagasa, Tropical Depression Egay may become a typhoon or a tropical storm by Monday, July 24.

Ana Clauren-Jorda, a Pagasa weather specialist, in an Inquirer report forecast that Egay might become a tropical storm in 12 hours.

“Egay is forecast to move slowly in the next 24 hours and will [generally track] west-northwestward until late Sunday before turning northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Luzon for the remainder of the forecast period,” said the state weather bureau in its 11 a.m. bulletin. | Mariele Ocubillo, CTU Intern with Inquirer report

/dbs

