Cebu City MOD head: 2 JOs filmed using shabu were already terminated in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu City Markets Operations Division (MOD) said that the controversial video that shows two of their employees, who appear to be using illegal drugs, was taken a few months ago.

Robert Barquilla, the MOD head, said that the two job order employees who were seen in the video were already terminated in June.

“After sa drug test, niguwa man ang resulta. Katong mga nagsuyop nga mga naa sa viral naapil gyud to sila nag positive and in fact, wala na sila nagpa confirmatory test kay niangkon gyud sila… Nag kuan gyud silag waiver nga nigamit gyud silag shabu,” Barquilla said.

Barquilla said they have also identified the source of the video that was taken at the guardhouse of the Warwick Barracks located at the Carbon Market Complex.

A Facebook page called “Cebu Updates” uploaded a video on Friday, July 21, showing two men using illegal drugs while wearing the MOD uniform.

The video already had 20,800 views as of this writing.

Barquilla said the concern on the two JOs has long be resolved.

“Regarding atong nag viral nga video actually bahaw na to siya. In fact, naka receive nako ato nga video last week of May. So, pag first week sa June nakig meeting dayon ta sa COSAP (Cebu City Office on Substance Abuse and Prevention) para pag conduct og surprise drug test,” he said.

The two men on the video were among the 130 JOs who were the subject of a surprise drug test last June 20. They were also among the five JOs who were terminated from service following the release of the drug test results.

