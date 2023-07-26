Another Cebuano Baby Falcon: Josie Marie Tumabang

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Another Cebuano is part of the Adamson Baby Falcons roster.

He is 15-year-old Josie Marie Tumabang, a six-footer from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Tumabang is a former Cesafi All-Star player from the University of San Carlos-South.

Tumabang was selected to be part of the Adamson Baby Falcons after he was chosen after the tryouts held at the Capitol Parish Gym last April.

Other Cebuanos who made it to the team after the tryouts are Kirbey Borbon and Kobe Anthony Urbina.

According to Tumabang, he started playing at the age of 11. His father exposed him to basketball.

“He taught me the basics when I first started and he has been with me through out my journey in basketball,” he said during an interview with CDN Digital.

In one month with Adamson so far, he has seen action with the Baby Falcons in several games.

“Being part of the Baby Falcons has made me happy, because [it] is a once in a life time opportunity and I am grateful for being able to have this opportunity, ” he said.

‘Work hard, play hard, pray harder’

With this, he expressed his gratitude to the people who helped him achieve all of the things he has now.

“I would like to say thank you to my father and my sister for being with me all throughout my life. I would like to thank my Mommy and Tito who are in Dublin, Ireland who have watched all my games from the start and who have supported me all the time. I would also like to say thank you to Coach Tommy Spencer Ugsimar from Daily Grind Individual Training,” he said.

Now that he is with Adamson, Tumabang wants to inspire others who also dream of making it to Manila teams.

“Work hard, play hard, pray harder,” Tumabang said.

