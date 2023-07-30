Danao accident: One dead, 2 hurt after motorcycle slams into rock ledge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 21-year-old man died while a 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman-passenger were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a rock ledge in Barangay Quisol in Danao City at past 12 a.m. on July 30.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Clark Arriola, Danao Police Station chief, in a report, identified the dead man as Vincent Bacang of Sitio Tac-an, Barangay Taboc, Danao City.

READ: 2 dead, 6 injured in Barili road accident during town fiesta

Motorcycle driver dead

Arriola also said Bacang, who was the motorcycle driver, was declared dead on arrival at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City.

He also said that those injured were Bacang’s backriders, who was 18-year-old Karen Argofera and the 14-year-old girl.

Both backriders were from Barangay Tuburan of this city.

READ: Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday dawn accident in Compostela, Cebu

How Danao accident happened

Initial investigation showed that Bacang together with his two backriders were heading home from Barangay Togonon, Danao City at past 12 a.m. on his Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle.

But when they reached Barangay Quisol, Bacang suddenly lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into a rock ledge in the area.

The impact threw Bacang and his two backriders off the motorcycle, and landing hard into the road pavement.

READ: Backrider dies after motorcycle-for-hire collides with dump truck in Cebu City street

Rushed to hospital

The three accident victims were rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City where Bacang was declared dead on arrival.

The two backriders, however, were admitted at the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Arriola said that they received the report about the accident from the Danao City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office at 12:30 a.m. and a traffic investigator, Police Staff Sergeant Arzie Biatingo and another traffic policeman promptly headed to the accident area.

Danao is a third class city of the Province of Cebu which is located some 47 kilometers north of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue accident: 28-year-old motorcycle driver killed by speeding dump truck

Motorcycle rider killed after crashing into wing van in Cebu City

2 dead, 1 hurt in bus-SUV collision in Albay

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP