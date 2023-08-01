Globe registers 54 Million SIM users, Remains the undisputed Mobile leader in PH

Globe is the undisputed Mobile leader in the Philippines, edging out competitors in its user count as it logged nearly 54 million registered SIMs as of July 30, the end of the 5-day grace period following seven months of registration.

We thank our customers for taking part in this historic undertaking as we work together to beat spam, scam and other forms of online fraud. Darius Delgado Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business

Based on data released by the National Telecommunications Commission, Globe has logged 53,727,798 registered SIMs as of 11:59 p.m. on July 30, over 1.2 million higher than the nearest competition.

Globe earlier logged a last-minute surge in SIM registrations after as the deadline lapsed on July 25 and the grace period for reactivation started on July 26, recording nearly 4 million more registered and reactivated SIMs during the 5-day grace period. A survey found that many registered at the last minute as they were afraid to be victimized by identity theft while the others were extremely busy with other pressing matters.

“After seven months of our nationwide registration which brought us to the remote parts of the country, Globe was able to reach the most number of customers successfully. With close to 54 million subscribers registered, we retained our position as the country’s Mobile leader,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

“We thank our customers for taking part in this historic undertaking as we work together to beat spam, scam and other forms of online fraud,” he said.

Throughout the registration process, Globe rolled out several modes of registration for the convenience of its customers: its online portal https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg, the GlobeOne app, GCash, and the bulk registration portal for enterprise customers.

To reach as many customers as it could, Globe also deployed 1,572 SIM Registration Assistance Desks to help the elderly, PWDs, and those without internet access or are using basic or feature phones. Globe Stores and EasyHubs nationwide were also open for walk-in customers who may need help to register their SIMs.

With the lapse of the deadline and grace period, all unregistered SIMs have been permanently deactivated. Globe said those who missed the deadline may buy new SIMs and register for activation so they could access connectivity services.

