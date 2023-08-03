Fur dad gets a rousing welcome from fur baby Zoe: Coming home never felt so good

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Home isn’t always a place; sometimes, home is a dog.

Philip Joseph Aguaviva proved this twist of author Suzanne Wright’s quote through an adorable video of his dog, Zoe, a two-year-old mixed breed of Shih Tzu and Japanese Spitz, welcoming him home on July 30 from his two-week vacation in Siargao.

“Of course, while I was on my way home, I thought about Zoe. Even when I was about to go to Siargao, I thought about Zoe because I knew she would enjoy and love the island,” Aguaviva said.

Fur baby to fur dad: Welcome home

He said that his bus went beyond his drop-off area, and that’s why he thought of taking the video because he knows that Zoe would come to him,” the 25-year-old fur dad said.

He added that he was overjoyed at how Zoe welcomed him.

Adoption has never been this beautiful.

Funny as it may seem, Aguaviva told CDN that he adopted Zoe during the pandemic so that his two aspins and two Siberian Huskies would have a companion.

On hanging out with Zoe

Zoe would often go with him to hang out.

“She’s the most sociable of them since she is the one I can go out with because she knows how to hop in my motorcycle,” the 25-year-old Philip said.

Fur dad Aguaviva happily shared that when Zoe would see him changing his clothes and holding his key, she would automatically go to his motorcycle.

“When I got home, I immediately went out for a stroll with Zoe,” he said.

Aguaviva told CDN Digital that Zoe madly loved the beach and would swim her heart out.

The sweet furry Zoe also goes to church with her fur dad.

“She goes to church with me; she will just behave and sit still,” Aguaviva said.

Fur dad on training Zoe

When it comes to dog training, Aguaviva said that it was naturally easy to train Zoe because she would listen well.

“I trained her with basic commands when she was still young,” he said.

He shared that he never had a hard time with Zoe.

His dog is so kind and friendly that Zoe is very well known in their barangay.

When Aguaviva had his two-week vacation in Siargao, his dogs were in his aunt’s caring hands. His aunt owns an eatery. It is located just outside his house, and he shared that the family really would care for his dogs because they became their happy pill and were captivated by his dogs’ kindness.

“Zoe brings joy to the customers of the eatery because of her cuteness and because she learns the tricks and cues quickly,” Aguaviva said.

Advice to a fur parent

To Aguaviva, a fur parent should connect to their dogs, know their behavior well, and show them his or her love and attention all the time, so that these will be instilled in their minds that he or she is the alpha.

“They were so trained that they would wait until I was home and never cross the street,” Aguaviva proudly said.

Dogs are definitely humans’ source of comfort and happiness.

“My dogs are like humans because they can understand me as humans do,” he told CDN. |

Jelie May Mañacap, CNU Intern