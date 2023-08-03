USJ-R Lady Jaguars bow out of Shakey’s National Invitational quarters with 3-set loss to Adamson

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The USJ-R Lady Jaguars ended their Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitational volleyball campaign with a heartbreaking loss to the Adamson University (ADU) Lady Falcons on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the FilOil EcoOil Center in Metro Manila.

The Lady Jaguars reached the quarterfinals but were stopped in their tracks by the Lady Falcons, 9-25, 11-25, and 23-25, to end their campaign in this major volleyball tilt.

Lucille May Almonte and Red Bascon combined in the Lady Falcons’ big win after scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively. Maria Rochelle Lalongisip added nine points.

Meanwhile, Christle Dawn Tamayo led the Lady Jaguars with 18 points as their leading attacker and scorer Louneth Marie Abangan struggled with only nine points in the entire match.

Alyssa Emboy added 11 points in their losing efforts.

Despite the straight-set loss, the Lady Jaguars showed some fight in the third set, but the Lady Falcons held on and prevailed to advance to the semifinals.

The Lady Jaguars, the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball champions had a decent outing in the tournament.

They beat the De La Salle University (DLSU) Dasmarinas in the Pool stage. However, they lost their second match against the vaunted University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses before yesterday’s quarterfinal match.

Meanwhile, the other Cesafi team, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) exited the tournament early after losing all their matches.

They lost to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in their opening match and to the reigning UAAP defending champions, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers. /rcg

