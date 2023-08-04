A Night with Local Music + Flavors at Johnnie Highball Bar

Step into the vibrant world of Johnnie Highball Bar in Cebu City, where the fusion of local music and flavors creates an extraordinary experience. This hidden gem is nestled within Asmara Urban Resort & Lifestyle Village, offering a delightful evening of entertainment and libations.

The Johnnie Highball Bar offered a carefully curated selection of drinks to cater to guests’ varied tastes. With their favorite drinks in hand, attendees danced and sang in unison, immersing themselves in the rhythm of the night. Laughter echoed through the venue as friends shared a drink and cherished each other’s company.

Last weekend’s celebration at Johnnie Highball Bar surpassed all expectations, drawing in a diverse crowd eager to indulge in a night of revelry and connection. From the moment guests arrived, the photo booth beckoned, promising the chance to win a delightful cocktail, setting the tone for an exhilarating and memorable night.

The talented DJs, DJ Renzo Senining and DJ Divine, set the ambiance. DJ Renzo Senining ignited the speakers first, energizing the crowd with his expertly curated pop tunes. The atmosphere was electrifying as early attendees danced and mingled.

As the event started, the venue reverberated with local music as Jerika Teodorico, the Visayan pop singer-songwriter icon, took over the stage. Captivating the audience with her hit songs, Jerika showcased the richness of local music talent. Her interactions with the crowd were a testament to her artistry, as she effortlessly engaged the audience through jokes that resonated with their everyday lives.

In a candid interview, Jerika Teodorico expressed her delight at headlining the night, sharing her excitement about the evolving genre of Visayan Pop. Breaking free from outdated stigmas, it now confidently coexists with Pinoy Pop, gaining a wave of appreciation like never before.

Between soulful renditions, Jerika chatted with the audience, sharing lighthearted jokes about love and life, creating an intimate connection with her fans. She playfully used a megaphone at one point, showcasing her quirky side and endearing herself even further to the captivated audience.

Amidst the lively revelry, Angelika Caruzca, one of the enthusiastic guests, shared her preferred way of enjoying a Johnnie Walker, emphasizing the brand’s versatility. “I always want mine paired with cola,” she exclaimed, epitomizing the freedom of choice that Johnnie Walker offers, allowing each guest to craft their perfect moment. Angelika’s enthusiasm echoed the crowd’s sentiment, celebrating the diverse ways to savor the flavors and create unforgettable memories.

The Johnnie Highball Bar offered a carefully curated selection of drinks to cater to guests’ varied tastes. With their favorite drinks in hand, attendees danced and sang in unison, immersing themselves in the rhythm of the night. Laughter echoed through the venue as friends shared a drink and cherished each other’s company.

Jerika’s songs, known for their catchy tunes and relatable lyrics, struck a chord with the audience, leading to spontaneous sing-alongs and cheers. Attendees would often burst into laughter at her witty remarks or relatable quotes, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

As Jerika’s unforgettable performance concluded, the atmosphere at the Johnnie Highball Bar remained charged with excitement. DJ Divine took over the turntables, seamlessly continuing the electrifying music journey. The transition was seamless, and the night’s energy continued to soar as DJ Divine reignited the dance floor with a fresh wave of electrifying beats.

The unforgettable night at the Johnnie Highball Bar in Cebu City last Saturday, July 29, 2023, has left an indelible mark on everyone present. The seamless fusion of local music and flavors provided an unparalleled experience of connection and celebration, elevating the brand’s commitment to excellence. This unique event underscored the Johnnie Highball Bar’s dedication to crafting extraordinary evenings that harmonize the rhythm of music and the exquisite taste of cocktails.

Indulge in an extraordinary evening of entertainment and libations, where the vivacity of local music and the exquisite flavor of cocktails unite to create an unforgettable experience at Johnnie Highball Bar in Cebu City. Book your spot today and immerse yourself in the magic of this exceptional fusion. Let the beat of the music and the flavor of the cocktails transport you to a world of blissful revelry.

ADVERTORIAL