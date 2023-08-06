LOOK: LJ Reyes, fiancé Philip Evangelista get cozy in prenup photos

LJ Reyes and her non-showbiz fiancé Philip Evangelista show their affectionate side in a casual prenup photoshoot in New York, US, which was released three months after their engagement.

Reyes looked like a blissful bride-to-be in the laidback prenup shoot in New York in her white tank top and trousers, while Evangelista wore a striped shirt and white pants, as seen on Nice Print Photography’s official Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 5.

“In God’s most perfect time [heart emoji] Counting the days til she becomes Mrs. Philip Evangelista and @lj_reyes New York Esession,” Nice Print’s caption read.

Reyes was seemingly pleased with their prenup photos, as seen in the comments of the photography studio’s post. She also tagged content creators Mark Baquiran-Esposito, Mikka Marcaida, and Char Tinio, alluding to their involvement in the shoot.

Actresses Chynna Ortaleza and Ryza Cenon expressed their excitement about Reyes’ upcoming wedding in the comments as well.

The actress, who’s currently based in New York, confirmed her engagement to Evangelista in May 2023, after introducing him to the public for the first time. Details about their upcoming wedding are yet to be disclosed, as of this writing.

Following Reyes’ engagement, her ex-partner Paolo Contis said she “deserves to be happy.” They were in a relationship from 2015 to 2021, which ended in a controversial breakup after the actor-comedian admitted to being unfaithful to her. They have one daughter together named Summer Ayana.

