Cebu Daily Newscast: Snake bite kills young boy in Leyte, grieving sister pleads for anti-venom supply in rural areas
Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.
Here’s what you need to know on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Snake bite kills young boy in Leyte, grieving sister pleads for anti-venom supply in rural areas
A 12-year-old boy was killed after he was bitten by a snake on Saturday, August 5, in Sogod, Southern Leyte.
It happened around 11 a.m. when 12-year-old Jhonson Cuyno was picking some guavas from a tree near their house, accompanied by his older brother, Jhonloyd.
Jimmy Alapag joins Sacramento Kings’ coaching staff in NBA
Former PBA star Jimmy Alapag has realized his NBA dream after being promoted to the Sacramento Kings’ player development coach.
The 45-year-old Alapag on Saturday made an announcement that he is joining the Kings’ coaching staff of coach Mike Brown ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.
US: China’s water cannon attack in WPS ‘threatening regional peace and stability’
The United States on Sunday said it stands with the Philippines after the China Coast Guard (CCG) fired a water cannon at a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and military supply ship bound for Ayungin Shoal, calling the attack a threat to regional peace and stability.
In a statement, the US Department of State said that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) firing of water cannon and employment of unsafe blocking maneuvers interferes with the country’s “lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation” and jeopardizes PCG vessels and crews.
Centenarian from Malabuyoc town gets P100,000 from Capitol
A centenarian from Malabuyoc town received cash assistance of P100, 000 from the Cebu provincial government on Friday, August 4, 2023.
Eugenia Detuya turned 100 years old last July 8.
Detuya received her check from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in recognition of her hard work and her contributions to society during the Caravan of Services that was held in Ronda town.
RELATED STORIES
What you should do when bitten by a snake
Farmer dies after he is bitten by a snake in Barili
P1M cash gift for centenarians should be given much earlier say netizens, seniors
Boljoon has another centenarian
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.