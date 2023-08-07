Cebu Daily Newscast: Snake bite kills young boy in Leyte, grieving sister pleads for anti-venom supply in rural areas

By: CDN Digital August 07,2023 - 06:12 AM

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Snake bite kills young boy in Leyte, grieving sister pleads for anti-venom supply in rural areas

snake bite

Twelve-year-old Jhonson Cuyno was picking some guavas near their home in Sogod, southern Leyte when he was bitten by a snake. Less than an hour later, he died due to a lack of anti-venom in their locality.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after he was bitten by a snake on Saturday, August 5, in Sogod, Southern Leyte.

It happened around 11 a.m. when 12-year-old Jhonson Cuyno was picking some guavas from a tree near their house, accompanied by his older brother, Jhonloyd.

Jimmy Alapag joins Sacramento Kings’ coaching staff in NBA

Former PBA star Jimmy Alapag has realized his NBA dream after being promoted to the Sacramento Kings’ player development coach.

The 45-year-old Alapag on Saturday made an announcement that he is joining the Kings’ coaching staff of coach Mike Brown ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

US: China’s water cannon attack in WPS ‘threatening regional peace and stability’

The United States on Sunday said it stands with the Philippines after the China Coast Guard (CCG) fired a  water cannon at a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and military supply ship bound for Ayungin Shoal, calling the attack a threat to regional peace and stability.

In a statement, the US Department of State said that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) firing of water cannon and employment of unsafe blocking maneuvers interferes with the country’s  “lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation” and jeopardizes PCG vessels and crews.

Centenarian from Malabuyoc town gets P100,000 from Capitol

A centenarian from Malabuyoc town received cash assistance of P100, 000 from the Cebu provincial government on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Eugenia Detuya turned 100 years old last July 8.

Detuya received her check from Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in recognition of her hard work and her contributions to society during the Caravan of Services that was held in Ronda town.

