House clarifies Arjo Atayde’s trip to Europe

No public funds will be spent for 22-day trip to Europe of recently married Quezon City Rep. Juan Carlos Atayde and his wife, actress Maine Mendoza.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco made the clarification after Atayde and his wife slammed an Inquirer.net article which stated that Atayde’s trip to Switzerland, Italy and Greece will be an “official travel.”

Velasco confirmed that he issued Travel Authority No. IPRS-0723-PT2495, dated July 10, authorizing Atayde to travel to Switzerland for the 2023 Locarno International Film Festival “in your capacity as vice chairperson of the special committee on creative industry and performing arts” and “to visit the Filipino communities” in Italy and Greece.

“As such, you are entitled to travel tax exemption,” said the authority signed by Velasco, who also issued a certification on Aug. 2 that “Atayde did not request for any funding from the House of Representatives and said travel will be at his own expense.”

