Globe is PH’s Most Reliable Network 5 times in a row

Cementing its network supremacy, Globe has retained its acclaim as the Most Reliable Mobile Network in the Philippines five times in a row by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

Globe’s supremacy in reliability, which only a few operators in the world achieve, reflects our relentless pursuit to improve our network and services to uplift the lives of Filipinos. Our commitment to our customers goes beyond network quality; it’s about enhancing their lives through connectivity. We will continue to invest in our infrastructure to ensure that we live up to this title and provide even better services in the future. Ernest Cu Globe President and CEO.

This achievement is based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, which showed that Globe won in reliability based on Q2 2022, Q3 2022, Q4 2022, Q1 2023, and Q1-Q2 2023.

Its latest win covering Q1-Q2 2023 showed that Globe had the highest Consistency Score™ of 83.64% and was the most available all-technology mobile network at 92.63%.

Reliability is earned by the mobile operator who achieves the highest scores in two key metrics: All Technology Consistency and All Technology Availability.

In Q2 2022, when it first lorded over in reliability, Globe achieved a Consistency Score™ of 79.44% and the highest all-technology mobile network Availability at 93.11%. It maintained momentum in the following quarter, reaching a Consistency Score™ of 82.55% and an Availability score of 92.03%. In Q4 2022, Globe further improved its Consistency Score™ to 83.13%, with an Availability score of 92.38%.

Globe’s victory in reliability underscores the brand’s ongoing dedication to delivering top-notch service, fortifying its position as the foremost mobile network in the Philippines. Its continued network buildup is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which fosters infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.

The detailed findings, authenticated by Ookla’s globally accepted methodologies, can be accessed through the Speedtest Intelligence Portal. It stands as a testament to Globe’s extraordinary consistency, availability, and commitment to its customers.

Disclaimer: Reliability based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for all tech Consistency and Availability data in the Philippines based on Q2 ,Q3,Q4 2022 and Q1-Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

ADVERTORIAL

